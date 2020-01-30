Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.88 and last traded at $53.88, approximately 125 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.32.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Badger Daylighting in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83.

