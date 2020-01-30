AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.65-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $970M – 1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.AZZ also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.65-3.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $42.66. 3,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.45. AZZ has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.31 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

