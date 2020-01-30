Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.66

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.66 and traded as high as $8.85. Avid Technology shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 8,482 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVID. BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

The firm has a market cap of $380.13 million, a PE ratio of -174.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. On average, analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

