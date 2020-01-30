Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) rose 11.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.72, approximately 172,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 118,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
The company has a market cap of $125.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Avalon Globocare had a negative return on equity of 164.86% and a negative net margin of 1,081.80%.
About Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO)
Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.
