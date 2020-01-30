Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-6.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $15.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.00 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.10-6.21 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $7.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,839,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $179.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.70.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

