Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $17.82. 481,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.68. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,483.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

