Augur (REP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.17 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $153.58 million and approximately $26.17 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Augur has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.96 or 0.00150568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bitbns, AirSwap and Gatecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.13 or 0.03128844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00191801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Augur

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Upbit, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Liqui, Gate.io, GOPAX, CoinTiger, Zebpay, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Binance, Gatecoin, BitBay, Crex24, Koinex, Poloniex, Mercatox, ChaoEX, IDEX, Kraken, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, DragonEX, AirSwap, HitBTC and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

