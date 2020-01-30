AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AUDC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,404. AudioCodes has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $651.37 million, a P/E ratio of 192.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter worth about $6,142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter worth about $2,548,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 14.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 108,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 105.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

