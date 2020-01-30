AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.8% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 93.5% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 307.1% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.95. 8,158,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,524,652. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.