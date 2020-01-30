Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atrion by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atrion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atrion by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atrion by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atrion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRI shares. BidaskClub raised Atrion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $708.60 on Thursday. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $675.34 and a fifty-two week high of $948.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $723.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $756.21.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 23.43%.

In other news, Chairman Emile A. Battat purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $686.25 per share, for a total transaction of $686,250.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 148,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,026,846.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total value of $197,077.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

