Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $151.89

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $151.89 and last traded at $150.16, with a volume of 19044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.15.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -139.54, a P/E/G ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.16 and a 200-day moving average of $129.54.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,870.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

