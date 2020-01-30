Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,200 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 417,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSE AT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 7,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,485. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Atlantic Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Atlantic Power had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 743.78%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Power will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
In other Atlantic Power news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,515.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 99,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.
Atlantic Power Company Profile
Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.
