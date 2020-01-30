Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,200 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 417,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE AT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 7,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,485. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Atlantic Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Atlantic Power had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 743.78%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Power will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

In other Atlantic Power news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,515.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 99,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.