ATBCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $65,257.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $65,257.00 and $37,146.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,532.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.77 or 0.04112669 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00699988 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000455 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.