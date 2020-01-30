Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after buying an additional 185,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,382,000 after buying an additional 1,073,542 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,530,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,101,000 after buying an additional 148,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,261,000 after buying an additional 955,840 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 736,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,002,000 after buying an additional 78,657 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Insiders sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AJG traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

