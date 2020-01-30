Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.79

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.79 and traded as low as $10.77. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 2,995 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.46.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.32). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 160.16%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andy Sassine acquired 5,649 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,964.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 168,556 shares during the last quarter. 30.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.