Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.67, approximately 10,020,049 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 4,346,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

ARNC has been the subject of several research reports. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,837. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

