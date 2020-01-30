Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Announces Earnings Results

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

In other Arconic news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,837. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

