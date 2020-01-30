ArcelorMittal Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 16,026 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,285% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,157 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

MT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 179,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,267. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

