ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) Receives C$9.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.70.

ARX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities raised ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TSE:ARX traded up C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$7.29. 2,090,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,931. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.62. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$5.37 and a 52 week high of C$10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

