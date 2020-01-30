Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-3.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Aptiv also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.75-5.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.90.

NYSE:APTV traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.19. 114,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,818. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

