Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 540 ($7.10) and last traded at GBX 540 ($7.10), 4,479 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535 ($7.04).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 613.48. The firm has a market cap of $295.88 million and a PE ratio of 8.48.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

