Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 52,642 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.62.

AMAT traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.96. 3,761,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,741,187. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

