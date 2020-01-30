Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.25. 9,651,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,741,187. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

