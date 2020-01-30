Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,594 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after buying an additional 213,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Applied Materials by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,301,000 after buying an additional 216,052 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Applied Materials by 66.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after buying an additional 823,448 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Applied Materials by 52.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,825,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,116,000 after buying an additional 625,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,505,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,187. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

