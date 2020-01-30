Apple’s (AAPL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.24.

Apple stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,597,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,246,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.38. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,398,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Maxim Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

