Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45, RTT News reports. Apple had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Apple updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

AAPL stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $320.01. 9,244,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,957,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,417.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.38. Apple has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.24.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

