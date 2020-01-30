Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $323.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,555,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,957,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,419.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.24.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.