Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.02

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $3.05. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 951 shares trading hands.

APEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 176.86%. The business had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

