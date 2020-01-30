Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $8.74 million and $1.24 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

