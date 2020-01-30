Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $886.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent C. Jewell acquired 2,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APOG. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

