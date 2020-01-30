Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Receives $207.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.58. The company had a trading volume of 839,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,259. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. AON has a 12-month low of $152.45 and a 12-month high of $218.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

