Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.57

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 2334838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $139.83 million and a P/E ratio of -8.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41.

About Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.