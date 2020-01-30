Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Cut to $324.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $330.00 to $324.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.77.
Shares of ANTM stock traded down $8.50 on Thursday, hitting $264.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,476. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.47. Anthem has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
