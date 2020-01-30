Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Cut to $324.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $330.00 to $324.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.77.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $8.50 on Thursday, hitting $264.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,476. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.47. Anthem has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

