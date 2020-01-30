Anterix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,696 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 10,448% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.
Shares of Anterix stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.99. 2,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Anterix has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $51.33.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. Anterix had a negative net margin of 951.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ATEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Anterix in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.
Anterix Company Profile
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.
Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.