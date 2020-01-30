Anterix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,696 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 10,448% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.

Shares of Anterix stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.99. 2,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Anterix has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $51.33.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. Anterix had a negative net margin of 951.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 293.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

ATEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Anterix in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

