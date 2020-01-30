Analysts Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. Genmab A/S reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 42.39%.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,297,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,195,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,328,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,788,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.21. 11,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,428. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

