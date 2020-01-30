Analysts Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will report sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of FBHS traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.01. 3,575,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,127. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,755. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,731,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after buying an additional 62,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

