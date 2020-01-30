Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. AxoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 26.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXGN. BidaskClub cut shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 17.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $12.62. 5,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,774. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $503.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.32. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

