Analysts Anticipate Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

WMC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 319,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,497. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $567.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 709.60, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.18%.

In other news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,368.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

