Analysts Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.81. 313,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,845. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

