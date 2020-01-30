Analysts Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce $33.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $128.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $130.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $131.37 million, with estimates ranging from $129.12 million to $133.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.64.

NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,158. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 15.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Dynagas LNG Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

