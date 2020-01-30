Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRX. Leerink Swann lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 56,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,952. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after buying an additional 12,328,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,757,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after buying an additional 218,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after buying an additional 549,217 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 488,331 shares in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

