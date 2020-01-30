AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Raised to $73.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

AMN stock opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $68.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 15,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $902,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,797.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,568 shares of company stock worth $6,407,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 438.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180,358 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 25.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

