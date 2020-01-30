AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 992,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,050.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,722,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after purchasing an additional 204,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,610,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,001,000 after acquiring an additional 76,480 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,910,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 624,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 564,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

Shares of AME traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.63. The stock had a trading volume of 939,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,495. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

