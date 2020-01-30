Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Announces Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.80 EPS.

AMP stock opened at $166.04 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $117.09 and a 52-week high of $173.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

