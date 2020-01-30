American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMSWA. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Get American Software alerts:

AMSWA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. 62,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.56 million, a PE ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. Research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $69,689.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 60,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 44,839 shares of company stock worth $707,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 115,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $821,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,855,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Software by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 310,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.