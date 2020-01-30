American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells $2,301,948.24 in Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.68. 2,517,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,983. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $100.54 and a 1 year high of $138.13.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.63.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
