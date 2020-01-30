Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,205,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 6,328,225 shares.The stock last traded at $10.77 and had previously closed at $10.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Amcor alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Amcor had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Amcor by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 188,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $745,182,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amcor by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 347,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.