Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Altria Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.39-4.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.39-4.51 EPS.

NYSE:MO traded down $3.03 on Thursday, hitting $47.08. 1,261,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,983,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

