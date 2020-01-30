Alternative Liquidity Fund (LON:ALF) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Alternative Liquidity Fund Ltd (LON:ALF) fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), 17,725 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 24,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.11.

