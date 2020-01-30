Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.09.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,454.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,717. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,002.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,398.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,273.00. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.